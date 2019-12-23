Internet and cell phone services have been restored in Silverton after massive fire

Posted 10:18 am, December 23, 2019, by

Great Divide Gift Shop fire. Photo credit: Krissy Rhoades

SILVERTON, Colo. — Internet and cell phone services have been restored in Silverton after a massive fire knocked out power and communication to the town over the weekend.

The fire happened at the Great Divide Gift Shop on Saturday.

Flames and smoker were so large, they could be seen for miles.

According to Silverton’s Chamber of Commerce, power was restored around 4:00 Sunday morning, and internet and cell phone services returned Monday morning around the same time.

No one was injured in the fire.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.