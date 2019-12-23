× Internet and cell phone services have been restored in Silverton after massive fire

SILVERTON, Colo. — Internet and cell phone services have been restored in Silverton after a massive fire knocked out power and communication to the town over the weekend.

The fire happened at the Great Divide Gift Shop on Saturday.

Flames and smoker were so large, they could be seen for miles.

According to Silverton’s Chamber of Commerce, power was restored around 4:00 Sunday morning, and internet and cell phone services returned Monday morning around the same time.

No one was injured in the fire.