Gov. Polis announces commutations and pardons for 8 individuals

DENVER –Gov. Jared Polis announced commutations for three individuals and pardons for five individuals on Monday.

Gov. Polis revived the Executive Clemency Advisory Board in October, which reviews clemency applications and provides recommendations to the Governor for commutations and pardons.

“Clemencies are a tremendous responsibility given to a governor that can change a person’s life,” Gov. Polis said.

“These decisions were not taken lightly and were made after careful consideration of each individual case. These are people looking for a second chance and the opportunity to move beyond the mistakes from their past. They have taken important steps to turn their lives around and shown remorse for their actions.”

Commutations were granted to Erik Jensen, William Hoover Jr., and Abron Arrington, and pardons were granted to Eric Edelstein, John Furniss, Brandon Burke, Jamie Matthews, and Ingrid Encalada LaTorre.

The commutations that were announced today, include immediate parole eligibility and mandatory parole on March 1, 2020.

The pardons will restore rights and remove limitations that result from criminal convictions.