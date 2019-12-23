× FOX31 viewers donate $12K worth of gifts to mom, family celebrating what could be last Christmas together

DENVER — Last week, the FOX31 Problem Solvers introduced you to Juanita Marquez, a 34-year-old single mother who has stage 4 cervical cancer that has spread throughout her body.

The staff at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital pulled together some money for gifts for Marquez’s three young children.

That package of gifts was stolen by a porch pirate only to be returned later that same night.

As they say, God works in mysterious ways.

That porch pirate motivated us to give.

The Problem Solvers did a little digging to see what we could do to help with the family’s Christmas.

We told viewers we had an Amazon wish list for the family. It included things like groceries, gift cards and toys.

What happened next we could have never imagined.

Eight shopping carts full of Amazon packages came to us, totaling close to $12,000!

Monday night, Marquez’s nurses and FOX31 anchor Aristea Brady had the pleasure of playing Santa’s elves — dropping the gifts off at Marquez’s home.

It will truly be a Christmas to remembered for everyone involved.

Those hoping to donate can still purchase a gift from the wish list online.

Note: When checking out on Amazon, select “FOX31 Problem Solvers: Care of Linda Kicak’s Gift Registry Address.”