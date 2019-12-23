Former Colorado secretary of state reported missing out of southwest Denver

DENVER — Former Colorado Secretary of State Natalie Meyer has been reported missing out of southwest Denver.

The Denver Police Department says Meyer was last seen about 2 p.m. Sunday near 6300 W. Mansfield Ave.

Meyer is 89 years old. She is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 170 lbs.

Meyer drives a white 2011 Toyota Avalon with Colorado plates: 1SOS.

Meyer served as Colorado’s secretary of state from 1983 to 1995.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call DPD: 720-913-2000.