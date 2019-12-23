× FAA says landing gear collapsed on United flight at DIA

DENVER– The Federal Aviation Administration says the left main landing gear of United Airlines flight 2429 collapsed while the plane was on its landing roll on Runway 17R at Denver International Airport

The flight made the rough landing at Denver International Airport just after 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

The flight was a scheduled flight from Newark.

No injuries were reported.

Rachel Rivas, a spokesperson from United Airlines, told FOX31 Sunday evening that, "United flight 2429 from Newark, New Jersey to Denver experienced a mechanical issue upon landing. All customers have been bussed to the terminal where our customer service teams are currently assisting them. The aircraft has been taken out of service and is being inspected by our maintenance teams."