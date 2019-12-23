× Denver man says it’s a ‘miracle’ he can walk after freak snowboarding accident

DENVER – A Colorado man is on a long road to recovery after a freak accident while snowboarding at Keystone Resort.

On Dec. 13, Luke Driscoll says he was on a blue run at the resort enjoying some fresh powder.

“Made it about a quarter of the way down and I did a nice scorpion and took my back out,” Driscoll said.

He fractured three vertebrae in his back after falling and hitting a mogul face-first.

“Basically a scorpion is when you go face-first in — like a dive — and your heels come up to the back of your head and you kind of look like a scorpion,” Driscoll said.

He says underwent a 10-hour spine surgery to repair the damage.

Driscoll has been snowboarding for 26 years and says this is his first significant injury. The adrenaline junkie now struggles to do basic daily tasks like showering, using the restroom and putting on shoes.

But he says his physical recovery won’t be as difficult as his financial one.

“It’s going to be months before I’m working which is going to be slow and hard,” said Driscoll, who works as a bartender at Keystone.

On top of that, he says he did not have health insurance at the time of the accident.

“I was hoping to pick up insurance at the beginning of the year here and I came up about two weeks short on that with this accident,” Driscoll said.

Despite the physical and financial setbacks, he still calls himself a miracle.

“It’s just more of a miracle what happened more than anything. Yeah, it sucks I broke everything but I’m walking. I can feel my toes. It’s just something I can’t overlook, how lucky and fortunate I am for that,” he said.

Driscoll’s friends and family started a GoFundMe account to help pay his monthly expenses and medical bills.