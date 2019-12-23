× Customers tip $1,100 at Fort Collins restaurant

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The staff of a northern Colorado restaurant received a joyful bit of Shock and Claus when patrons left a holiday card with a cash tip of $1,100.

The Coloradoan reported a group of 11 men left the card and money at Butters AM Eatery in Fort Collins.

Breakfast coordinator Tom Schachet says the large tip was a part of Shock and Claus, a national movement encouraging friends to eat out during the holiday season and each tip $100.

Restaurant manager Lucia Morales says she divided the windfall between the 12 staff members, giving each employee about $91.