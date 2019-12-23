Customers tip $1,100 at Fort Collins restaurant

Posted 2:28 pm, December 23, 2019, by

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The staff of a northern Colorado restaurant received a joyful bit of Shock and Claus when patrons left a holiday card with a cash tip of $1,100.

The Coloradoan reported a group of 11 men left the card and money at Butters AM Eatery in Fort Collins.

Breakfast coordinator Tom Schachet says the large tip was a part of Shock and Claus, a national movement encouraging friends to eat out during the holiday season and each tip $100.

Restaurant manager Lucia Morales says she divided the windfall between the 12 staff members, giving each employee about $91.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.