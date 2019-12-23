× Court update: Attorney of suspect charged in semi truck crash removes himself from case

GOLDEN, Colo. – Attorney Robert Corry has officially removed himself from representing Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, who is charged in the semi truck crash on Interstate 70 that killed four people. Corry says his former client couldn’t pay him or investigators to have what they need to form a competent defense.

Aguilera-Mederos is now applying for a public defender to take his case , which is causing more delays in the court process. His next hearing is set for Jan. 10, 2020 at 8:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, Robert Corry asked the judge to remove a gag order so he can “address the media” and “clear his name” as he was previously arrested three times this year for suspicion of DUI.

The judge did not make a decision and said this will be addressed again with Aguilera-Mederos’ new attorney on Jan. 10.