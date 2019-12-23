Body cam footage shows deputy saving dad, son from JeffCo condo fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The man accused of setting a Jefferson County condominium building on fire over the weekend went before a judge Monday. Alex James Duran faces five felony charges including attempted murder.

Dozens of fire vehicles were dispatched to Greystoke Condominiums near South Wadsworth Boulevard and West Chatfield Avenue. Body camera footage, released by Jefferson County on Monday, shows the intensity of the scene.

“Hey, is anyone still in there?” Deputy Q. B. Tran could be heard saying on the footage as he arrived to the building. Tran grabbed a ladder to rescue a father and his 11-year-old son who were trapped on the third floor.

“All I could think of was what needed to be done and getting everyone out of that building,” Tran said.

Three residents were injured after jumping from the second floor, authorities said. Tran and a firefighter were also injured and treated at a hospital.

“I was trying to talk,” Tran said. “[The smoke] just kept coming up to my throat, and I just kept coughing.”

On Monday, Duran was told his bond would not be reduced. He is in the Jefferson County Jail on $1 million cash bond. He is accused of arson, attempted murder, criminal mischief and assault.

Court papers suggest Duran, who lived on the ground floor, set the fire in his unit. A neighbor told deputies Duran admitted to starting the fire. He was arrested outside of a nearby bar.

Deputies said Duran admitted to burning books and spraying bug spray and bear mace on the flames.

“I didn’t intentionally set the complex on fire,” Duran told investigators, according to court papers.

Duran claims the people who lived above him are witches and terrorists and accused those neighbors of dropping explosives into his condo, authorities said.

A judge ordered a mental health evacuation for Duran on Monday. The judge has determined Duran is a threat to the community and a flight risk.