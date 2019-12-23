× Aurora announces that In-N-Out Burger is coming to Town Center at Aurora

AURORA, Colo.– In a video posted on Twitter on Monday morning, the City of Aurora announced that In-N-Out Burger will be coming to the Town Center at Aurora in 2020.

In-N-Out is building a nearly 100,000-square-foot distribution center and a 150,000-square-foot office building. in Colorado Springs.

The distribution center and offices will be built in the Victory Ridge mixed-use project on the north side of Colorado Springs.

A 4,800-square-foot restaurant will be built at the corner of InterQuest and Voyager parkways and open sometime in 2020.

The burger chain also plans to open a restaurant at 1700 S. College Ave. in Fort Collins, but no date has been announced. A location will also be opened in Lone Tree in late 2020.

When In-N-Out announced it was coming to Colorado, it was reported the distribution center could serve up to 50 restaurants within 350 miles of Colorado Springs so more restaurants are expected.

In-N-Out started in Baldwin Park, California, in 1948 and has nearly 350 restaurants in California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Texas and Oregon.

A reason for a long-awaited expansion into Colorado is because In-N-Out did not have a distribution center nearby.