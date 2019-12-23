Arson suspect of JeffCo fire charged with attempted murder

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies arrested 29-year-old Alex Duran on Dec. 21 for charges of attempted murder and arson after responding to a structure fire in the 8400 block of South Reed Street.

Duran resided in the six unit condominium building where the fire was located. When deputies arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames, and it was reported that people were still inside.

South Metro Fire rescue and West Metro Fire Rescue were both on the scene and worked together to extinguish the fire.

One deputy and one firefighter were taken to the hospital and treated for injuries in connection with the fire.

All residents of the building have been displaced as the building is currently uninhabitable.

Duran was taken into custody, interviewed, and booked into the Jefferson County Jail on 12 counts of first degree murder, six counts of first degree arson, nine counts of second degree arson, 18 counts of fourth degree arson, criminal mischief, and third degree assault.

One deputy and one firefighter were taken to hospitals and treated for injuries related to the fire.