White Christmas? Another warm day ahead of changes for Christmas

DENVER-- Temperatures will still remain above average as we head into the holiday week, but slowly start to drop. Highs on Monday will stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s, but expect cloudy and breezy conditions to continue.

A cold front will approach the state in time for Christmas Eve. This will keep temperatures dropping, with highs in the metro area maxing out in the 50s. For the high country, expect highs in the 40s with a few isolated snow showers. Snow will pick up in the mountains during the evening and overnight hours into Christmas morning. That will be the only area with the potential for a White Christmas here in Colorado, as temps stay in the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds across the Front Range.

This system will not bring a lot of snow to the mountains, with only a couple of fresh inches expected to accumulate. By Thursday, highs will be seasonal in the 30-40s across the state with a mix of sun and clouds. The seasonal temps will continue through the upcoming weekend with a slight chance for snow showers in the metro.