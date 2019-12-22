× Sunday forecast includes another toasty day, increasing clouds

Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue as we end our weekend on Sunday. Expect highs to hit the mid-60s across the Front Range, with the high country making it into the 40s. We will notice some extra cloud cover through the afternoon as well as breezy conditions. The record high in Denver today is 70 degrees set back in 1955, which should stay safe despite the above average temps.

We’ll start to cool down heading into the holiday week. Clouds will stay with us on Monday, keeping temperatures in the lower 60s and upper 50s to kick off the week.

A cold front will approach the state by Christmas Eve. This will bring in the chance for mountain snow, but only clouds expected for those living east of the mountains. Highs on Tuesday will stay in the 30-50s across the state.

The best chance for a White Christmas will stay in the mountains, with scattered snow showers lingering through the holiday. Conditions will stay mainly dry across Denver and the Eastern Plains with seasonal highs in the 40s. A couple of fresh inches of snow is expected through Christmas in the High Country.

Our temps will stay near average heading into Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low 40s under a mix of sun and clouds.

