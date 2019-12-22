Plane makes rough landing at Denver International Airport, no injuries reported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- United Airlines flight 2429 made a rough landing at Denver International Airport just after 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

The flight was a scheduled flight from Newark.

No injuries have been reported.

According to a passenger on the plane, Scott Lowe, once the plane touched down, the passengers on the left side, where he was seated, heard a loud clunk, and a massive cloud of sparks started coming up on left side of plane.

Lowe also said that the captain went on the PA and said that he believed one of the landing gears collapsed.

The plane is still currently on the runway, and is waiting on airport fire crews.

According to several passengers of flight 2429, they have since been able to exit the plane.

According to Emily Williams, a spokesperson with DIA, there was a mechanical issue on the aircraft, but there were no other operational impacts.

FOX31 is headed to the scene and will update you with more information as it becomes available.