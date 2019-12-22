More than 200,000 people will travel through DIA Sunday

Posted 6:21 pm, December 22, 2019, by , Updated at 06:23PM, December 22, 2019
Data pix.

DENVER -- Sunday is expected to be the busiest day of holiday travel for the week at Denver International Airport; officials predicting more than 200,000 people will travel through DIA on Sunday and more than 2.5 million people total throughout the week.

"It’s more busy than I expected it to be.” Jarell Calderon of Minot, North Dakota said. "Right now, I'm on a 16-hour layover."

Jarell says he is an active air force member, who is visiting his family in Florida for the first time in more than a year and a half.

"[I'm] just excited after more than a year and a half just to get home,” Calderon said. "The last time I saw my family was after training."

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.