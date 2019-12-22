More than 200,000 people will travel through DIA Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Sunday is expected to be the busiest day of holiday travel for the week at Denver International Airport; officials predicting more than 200,000 people will travel through DIA on Sunday and more than 2.5 million people total throughout the week.

"It’s more busy than I expected it to be.” Jarell Calderon of Minot, North Dakota said. "Right now, I'm on a 16-hour layover."

Jarell says he is an active air force member, who is visiting his family in Florida for the first time in more than a year and a half.

"[I'm] just excited after more than a year and a half just to get home,” Calderon said. "The last time I saw my family was after training."