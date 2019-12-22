Mild Monday followed by cooler weather by Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Temperatures will stay in the 60s on Monday with mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions.

Temperatures will gradually cool on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

High temperatures will reach the mid 40s in Denver on Christmas Day with a 10 percent chance of an isolated shower. Most places will stay dry.

The mountains will see on and off snow showers Christmas Eve into Christmas Day with 2 to 6 inches of accumulation expected.

Temperatures will stay cool and seasonal to end the week with mostly dry conditions.

