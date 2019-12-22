× Gameday Live Blog: Broncos face Lions in Denver

The Broncos are looking for a rebound against the Lions from rookie quarterback Drew Lock following his first loss after two victories. Lock is coming off a poor performance at Kansas City that followed his win at Houston when he became the first QB to throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns in his first road start.

Lions rookie quarterback David Blough has made some history of his own. He’s the first undrafted QB with at least 70 completions, 745 passing yards and three touchdown throws in his first three career games.

Kickoff at Empower Field at Mile High is 2:05 p.m.

Follow all the action in our Gameday Live Blog: