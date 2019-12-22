Gameday Live Blog: Broncos face Lions in Denver

Quarterback Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos passes against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter during a preseason National Football League game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on August 19, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Broncos are looking for a rebound against the Lions from rookie quarterback Drew Lock following his first loss after two victories. Lock is coming off a poor performance at Kansas City that followed his win at Houston when he became the first QB to throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns in his first road start.

Lions rookie quarterback David Blough has made some history of his own. He’s the first undrafted QB with at least 70 completions, 745 passing yards and three touchdown throws in his first three career games.

Kickoff at Empower Field at Mile High is 2:05 p.m.

Follow all the action in our Gameday Live Blog:

