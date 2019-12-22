× BREAKING: Wildland fire in Larimer County near Highway 34

ESTES PARK — Crews are responding to a wildland fire that began Sunday in Larimer County.

Estes Valley Fire Protection District says they’re responding to a fire near Highway 34 by Soulshine Road.

That area is east of Estes Park.

There was no information regarding structures in the area.

Estes Valley Fire advised travelers to take Highway 36 as an alternate route for anyone who has to go to the valley.

This is a breaking story. Check back for udpdates.