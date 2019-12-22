× Authorities searching for suspect for fatal hit-and-run vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

LAKEWOOD – Authorities are searching for a suspect who hit and killed a pedestrian after taking off from a traffic stop.

The accident happened about 7 p.m. Saturday night, according to Lakewood Police. They were attempting a traffic stop near W. Colfax Ave. and Lamar St., when an adult male suspect took off at a high rate of speed.

According to authorities, the agent shut off their overhead emergency lights when the suspect took off.

The suspect ended up hitting an adult male jaywalking in the area of Colfax Ave. and Benton St.

However, the suspect continued driving until he crashed into a wall west of Sheridan Blvd. and Colfax.

The suspect fled on foot and got away. According to police, the suspect is not expected to be a danger to the community and there was no description released.