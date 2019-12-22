× Authorities searching for road rage shooting suspect

THORNTON – Police are investigating a road rage-related shooting that happened near 120th and Colorado.

According to the Thornton Police Department, they’re searching for an adult male they believe shot into another vehicle after an exchange on 120th. The vehicle is a black Cadillac Escalade with Colorado license plate 962-HQQ.

Police say to call authorities immediately and be careful.

The exchange started after the driver of the Escalade was driving erratically. Both vehicles were traveling northbound on Colorado and were turning onto 120th.

Both vehicles ended up stopping, and the driver of the Escalade exited his vehicle and the two drivers had a verbal exchange. After the driver of the other vehicle rolled up her window, the driver of the Escalade shot into the car.

The bullet didn’t hit the driver or passenger but ended up lodged into the passenger door.

The driver and passenger had minor injuries from the broken glass.

Authorities also said there might have been a female passenger in the Escalade.