× Aurora Police investigating fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

AURORA – Police are investigating a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that happened overnight.

According to Aurora Police, the crash happened west of E. Colfax Ave. and N. Laredo St. The pedestrian, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed is being investigated as a factor. The driver of a two-door coupe stayed on scene.

According to police, the driver was traveling westbound on Colfax Avenue and just passed Laredo Street, when he struck the pedestrian.

The crash is still being investigated by Aurora Police, and the name of the pedestrian is not being released at this time.