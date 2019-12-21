Two people caught on camera, suspected to be stealing from cars in a parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were caught on camera, believed to be stealing from cars in a parking lot.

Erica Gandomcar-Sachs, owner of Cottonwood Riding Club, says she noticed two women digging through her sister's car Friday morning.

She approached the women and began recording them on her phone. When she asked for their names, the two ran toward a dark-colored Dodge Caravan with no license plates.

"My instincts kicked in and I'm like I'm not letting these guys go," said Gandomcar-Sachs.

She says she followed the vehicle for about five minutes while on the phone with dispatchers.

"Unfortunately, they were driving so erratically and so dangerous, passing on the other side of the road," said Gandomcar-Sachs.

She says this is the third time in a matter of months the riding club has been hit by suspected thieves. Each time they've been after purses and wallets left in locked and unlocked vehicles.

Gandomcar-Sachs says in one instance, thieves broke car windows to get to items inside. She believes they may be targeting other nearby parks and barns as well.

Other than encouraging people to lock their cars, Gandomcar-Sachs says she's considering installing surveillance cameras and a security gate at the riding club.

Rachel Skyatta reports.