Temperatures stay warm Sunday with dry conditions

DENVER -- Denver's high temperature hit 65 degrees Saturday and was close to the record high of 67. Sunday will be another warm day in Denver. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s in the afternoon with increasing clouds and dry conditions. Sunday's record high for Denver is 70 degrees.

Monday will stay mild, dry, and sunny before more seasonal temperatures move in by Christmas.

A storm system will move into Western Colorado Christmas Eve into Christmas day bringing several inches of snow to the mountains. The Front Range will stay dry on Christmas with high temperatures in the 40s.

