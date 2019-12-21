Parker couple loses 2 dogs in coyote attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Colo. -- A Parker couple lost two dogs in a coyote attack on Dec. 1.

Mardee and David Brosh live in a subdivision that backs up to open space and a gulch.

David let the two West Highland White Terriers into their fenced backyard for about five minutes. When David went to let the dogs back inside, they were both gone.

“We’re fairly confident (coyotes) had one of our dogs by the mouth and they took off and ran,” David said.

One of the dogs was found severely injured and had to be put down. The other was never located.

"The hardest thing was when we had to call and tell our kids," Mardee said.

Mardee says she found out through social media that several other Parker residents have lost pets to coyotes during the past two months.

"We had a neighbor about a block down the fence line -- had their dog attacked with two adult humans in the yard," Mardee said.

The couple says the town of Parker is responding with increased “People Patrols” along trails and greenbelts, as well as ways to haze the coyotes.

“I can’t change what happened to my dogs, but I can share it with other pet owners," Mardee said, adding, "It would be really much nicer if we can all figure out how to coexist with the coyotes so we can be safe and they can do their coyote things and everybody's OK."

The attack in Parker is one of several that have recently occurred in the south metro area. On Tuesday, a 15-year-old poodle survived after being attacked in Centennial.