× One dead, one seriously injured after wrong-way crash in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash in Commerce City early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 5 a.m., Commerce City Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a crash in the 11700 block of Highway 85.

CCPD says a preliminary investigation revealed a 2013 black Audi S4 was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 85 when it collided with a 2008 gray Honda Civic that was heading southbound.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the Audi was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

“Several other cars were able to avoid colliding with the Audi before the accident occurred,” CCPD said in an email to FOX31 and Channel 2.

Police say alcohol is being considered as a factor in the crash.

The names of the drivers have not been released.

As of 8:15 a.m. Saturday, southbound Highway 85 remained closed for the investigation.