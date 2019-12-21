Local animal sanctuary hosts holiday movie nights featuring adoptable puppies, goats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- With the holidays right around the corner, it can be a stressful time for many. However, a holiday movie night surrounded by adoptable puppies and baby goats might just be the fix to cure the holiday blues.

LFX Filmworks and Broken Shovels Farm Sanctuary have partnered up to show the holiday classics "Elf" and "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."

The event is something of a tradition for Trisha Donnelly and her daughter Hailey.

"We moved to Denver two years ago and this is by far our favorite event in Denver. It's all of your favorite things in one place. What more could you ask for?" Trisha said.

Those things include foster puppies and rescued farm animals, including many goats. One of the goats in attendance, one-week-old Pipa, completed her look in a holiday sweater. Pipa was a huge draw for those in attendance.

"She doesn't even have any teeth yet!" Hailey noticed.

According to Andrea Davis, director of Broken Shovels Farm Sanctuary, the events bring people out, spreads cheer and helps the animals at the sanctuary.

"We're always in need of donations," said Davis. "We're always asking, asking, asking. These events allow us to give the public an opportunity to have meaningful connections [with the rescued animals] in a joyful way."

All the funds raised from the "Goats in RiNo" event go directly to Broken Shovels Farm Sanctuary, which takes in abused neglected and slaughter-bound animals in need of care.

For all upcoming events that benefit the sanctuary, take a look at its Facebook page.

Aubrey Morse wrote this report.