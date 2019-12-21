× First day of winter brings unseasonably warm, sunny conditions

Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue heading into the weekend before Christmas. Highs on Saturday will soar into the low 60s across the Front Range, 30-40s in the high country. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with breezy conditions. The record high for Denver today is 67 degrees set back in 1933, which should stay safe this afternoon.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the week as highs hit the mid-to-lower 60s in the Front Range. Clouds will increase as well as breezy conditions through the afternoon and evening hours. Despite temperatures hitting 20-25 degrees above average, record highs this weekend in Denver are well into the 70s and will stay safe.

Clouds will linger into Monday, keeping temperatures in the mid-50s to kick off the holiday week. A storm system looks to arrive in Colorado by Tuesday, bringing a chance of scattered snow showers across the high country on Christmas Eve. Meanwhile in Denver, expect a mix of sun and clouds and temps in the 40s.

Some of the scattered snow showers will linger into the holiday on Wednesday for the mountains. As it appears right now, the Front Range will stay mainly dry with highs in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will remain seasonal on Thursday and Friday, maxing out in the upper 30s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.