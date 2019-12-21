× Firefighter injured, residents rescued from Jefferson County apartment fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY – One firefighter was injured and several residents had to be rescued from their apartment during a fire in their building.

S REED ST UPDATE: SMFR & @WestMetroFire are on scene. Firefighters have rescued multiple people trapped in their units by fire. They are using ladders to windows on the outside of the structure to continue searching inside. One firefighter is being treated for an injury. pic.twitter.com/g11Q1WfAKc — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 21, 2019

The fire started just after 1:00am Saturday in the 8400 block of S. Reed St. According to South Metro Fire Rescue, a resident heard screaming then a loud bang on her door and someone yelling “Fire!” That resident tells Fox31/Channel 2 that she and two other people had to escape using their 2nd floor balcony. Another resident helped them to safety.

“I just ran over there and three people just jumped in to my arms,” he said.

Firefighters say the stairwell of the building was heavily damaged. Several units are damaged.

The injured firefighter was transported with a minor injury. Nine residents were evaluated for smoke inhalation.

South Metro Fire says there is a criminal investigation in to how the fire started.