Denver police: Toddler found walking alone along South Parker Road

DENVER — A toddler was found walking alone near the 3200 block of South Parker Road around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Denver police.

The 2-year-old did not appear to be hurt or injured, but was transferred to Denver Health as a precaution.

According to Denver police, they made contact with the mother, who lives in the area, and reunited her with the child at Denver Health.

The child’s family will work with Denver Human Services to resolve this case.