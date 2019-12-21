Denver police detective wounded in Arvada shooting released from hospital

DENVER — The Denver Police Department detective wounded in an Arvada shooting earlier this week has been released from the hospital.

The detective walked out of Denver Health Medical Center about noon Saturday. First responders greeted him with applause.

GOOD NEWS: @DenverPolice Detective walks out of hospital after heroically intervening in an armed Arvada robbery. Officers, friends and loved ones surrounded @DenverHealthMed entrance to clap for him. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/9u2LOMw7aF — Nicole Fierro (@FierroNicole) December 21, 2019

About 1:45 p.m. Saturday, DPD identified the officer as Michael Felsoci.

Police say Felsoci was trying to intervene in an armed robbery when the shooting occurred Wednesday morning at a Circle K gas station at West 80th Avenue and Kipling Street.

Felsoci was off duty. He was shot multiple times.

Samuel McConnell, 43, allegedly fled the scene but was later arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder and robbery/aggravated assault with intent to wound/kill.