Arvada police searching for burglary suspect who broke into two homes Saturday morning

ARVADA, Colo. — A burglary suspect broke into two homes around 9:45 Saturday morning at 9200 W. 81st Pl., according to Arvada Police.

Arvada Police looking for a burglary suspect who broke into two homes around 9:45 this morning. Occurred 9200 W. 81st Pl. Contact APD at 720-898-6900 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7876. Suspect 6' see photo. pic.twitter.com/13jXl2nAuZ — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) December 21, 2019

Any person with information in regards to this incident is encouraged to contact the Arvada Police Department at 720-898-6900 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7876.