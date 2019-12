× Adams County Fire Rescue: Car fire caused from accident, no injuries

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County Fire Rescue is reporting a car fire at the ramp from York Street to eastbound Interstate 270. The fire was caused from a rear end accident.

No injuries were reported.

Engine 11 and Engine 13 are on scene of a car fire at the ramp from York Street to Eastbound 270. The car fire was caused from a rear end accident. There are no injuries. pic.twitter.com/A7XW1Dc5Zn — Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) December 22, 2019

The fire has been extinguished after Adams County Fire responded to the call.