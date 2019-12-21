× 8-year-old dies in head-on crash on U.S. 285 in Park County

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — An 8-year-old died in a crash on U.S. Highway 285 in Park County Friday evening.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash occurred near mile marker 186 about 6:30 p.m.

A 2004 Toyota Tundra was traveling southbound on 285 through Red Hill Pass.

CSP says the pickup drifted over the center line into the northbound lane, striking a 2017 Hyundai Tucson head-on.

The Toyota rolled one 1/4 times and came to rest on its driver’s side. The Hyundai hit a guard rail and came to rest on its tires, CSP said.

The Toyota driver was identified as Shawn McGuire, 56, of Alma. He was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood via helicopter. CSP said he has serious injuries.

The Hyundai driver was identified as Jacqueline Benns, 30, of Bailey. Her passengers were 28-year-old Adam Smith, of Lakewood, and 8-year-old Tristan Benns, of Bailey.

Tristan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith was taken to Summit County Medical Center with serious injuries.

Jacqueline was taken to Summit County Medical Center with minor injuries.

CSP says alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.