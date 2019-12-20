× WeWork bails on planned downtown location

DENVER — WeWork’s planned expansion in Denver has been trimmed down.

A spokesman for the coworking firm told BusinessDen Wednesday that WeWork won’t open a location that had been planned for 1660 Lincoln St.

The decision comes four months after WeWork signed a lease for approximately 50,000 square feet across four floors — floors 21, 22, 30 and 31 — with building owner Westport Capital Partners.

“As part of WeWork’s plan to seek profitable growth and best optimize the company’s real estate portfolio, WeWork and Westport Capital Partners have mutually agreed to not move forward with the planned WeWork project at 1660 Lincoln Street in Denver,” WeWork and Westport said in a joint statement provided by WeWork.

Westport did not respond to separate requests for comment.

Read more on BusinessDen.com.