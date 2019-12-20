U.S. 6 closed in Clear Creek Canyon due to fatal crash

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — U.S. Highway 6 was closed in both directions Friday afternoon due to a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV.

The highway is closed between Colorado 119 and Interstate 70.

Aerial footage of the crash site shows a semi-truck’s trailer overturned and partially on top of a Toyota FJ Cruiser.

There is no estimated time for when U.S. 6 will reopen.

Authorities have not said whether more than one person was killed.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

