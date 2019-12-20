× Sunshine, above average temperatures continue into the weekend

Temperatures will remain above average as we end our work week, as highs today soar into the 50s. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds with light wind across the region. Highs in the mountains will stay primarily in the 30s and low 40s.

A large ridge of high pressure will keep weather quiet and above average heading into the weekend. Highs will hit the low 60s, a good 20 degrees above average with plenty of sunshine. Although the weather may not feel appropriate for the holiday, at least travel conditions across Colorado will be in good conditions.

There is a system that looks to approach the state Tuesday into Wednesday. As of right now, it looks to just cool down the Front Range with highs in the upper 30s on Christmas day. This system does bring the potential for mountain snow showers Tuesday and Wednesday, with mainly dry conditions expected for those living east of the mountains.

