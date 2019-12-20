Santa and Scrooge at Georgetown Loop Railroad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Georgetown Loop Railroad is one of the most unique ways to enjoy Colorado's High Country. You can ride an old-fashioned steam locomotive, stop for a hike, tour a mine, and even pan for gold! You can even see Santa and Scrooge during the Holiday season and take a trip to the North Pole!

Here are all the holiday festivities happening up at the Georgetown Loop. Santa`s Lighted Forest train departs at 5pm...6:30 and 8 p-m. Ebenezer Scrooge will also be at the Georgetown Loop Railroad December 26th through January 5th. For tickets and more information call 1-888-456-6777 or head to GeorgetownLoopRR.com