Restaurant Report Card: No certified food managers at failed locations

DENVER — Each week, FOX31 and Channel 2 report on recent health inspections for restaurants in the Denver area. This week, we featured one failed location in Morrison, one failed location in Lakewood and a winner in Denver.

Beso De Arte (F)

The Morrison restaurant south of Red Rocks Amphitheatre scored eight health code violations in mid-November.

The issues include:

There was no certified food protection manager

Raw fish was stored over ready-to-eat sauces

Rice was thrown out for being held at the wrong temperature

Soiled cloth was used to wipe surfaces

The owner sent the following comment:

“All of the issues were repaired and taken care of on the following day. On the follow up visit everything passed inspection. We are current on our inspection.”

Beso De Arte is at 102 Market St., Morrison

PhoVietnam (F)

A Jefferson County inspector found 10 serious health mistakes at the Lakewood restaurant. Mistakes included:

There was no certified food protection manager

Employee wiped hands with a dirty towel

Food was stored on the floor

Ceiling over the cook line was covered in dust

A statement from the owner said:

“A manager is in training….and all employees will be having training done…with the health inspector from the county. The health and safety of our customers is very important to us. We will be doing weekly inspections with our employees.”

PhoVietnam is located at 3234 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood.

Welton St. Café (A)

You'll find soul food at its finest at this cafe in Five Points.

Health inspectors found no violations during two consecutive unannounced inspections.

The Welton St. Cafe is at 2736 Welton St., Denver.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for eight or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

Denver County

Tri-County Health Department

Jefferson County

Weld County