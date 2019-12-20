× No charges for driver who hit Fort Collins boy in crosswalk

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police say no charges will be filed against a driver who hit and killed a 6-year-old Fort Collins boy in a crosswalk outside his school.

Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda announced the findings of the investigation into the November crash that killed Vale Wolkow Thursday, calling it a “tragic accident.”

Police say a 23-year-old driver stopped his SUV at an intersection at a four-way stop to make sure it was clear of pedestrians before proceeding.

The Coloradoan reports that at the same time, Wolkow and his 9-year-old brother proceeded into the crosswalk.

Police say the SUV driver braked but wasn’t able to avoid hitting Wolkow.