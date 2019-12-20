Watch live: Procession for former South Metro Fire Assistant Chief Troy Jackson

No charges for driver who hit Fort Collins boy in crosswalk

Posted 12:57 pm, December 20, 2019, by

A photo of Vale Wolkow at a memorial in November. (Photo: KDVR)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police say no charges will be filed against a driver who hit and killed a 6-year-old Fort Collins boy in a crosswalk outside his school.

Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda announced the findings of the investigation into the November crash that killed Vale Wolkow Thursday, calling it a “tragic accident.”

Police say a 23-year-old driver stopped his SUV at an intersection at a four-way stop to make sure it was clear of pedestrians before proceeding.

The Coloradoan reports that at the same time, Wolkow and his 9-year-old brother proceeded into the crosswalk.

Police say the SUV driver braked but wasn’t able to avoid hitting Wolkow.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.