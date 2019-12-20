× Man struck, killed by light rail W Line train in Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man was struck and killed by a light rail train in Golden Friday night.

The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. near Sixth Avenue and Ulysses Street. It involved an eastbound W Line train that had recently left the JeffCo Government Center/Golden Station.

Witnesses say the man was walking westbound on the tracks.

“The train driver saw the man, he blasted the horn and braked, but wasn’t able to stop in time to avoid hitting the pedestrian,” Golden police said in via email.

The man has not yet been identified.

Golden police are investigating the incident alongside RTD.

Ulysses Street was closed for the investigation.