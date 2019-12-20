× Man killed by Lakewood police identified

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The man shot and killed by a Lakewood Police Department officer Thursday night has been identified as 47-year-old Jason Elliot Waterhouse.

The incident began about 3:15 p.m. Thursday, when police received a call about a man causing a disturbance and destroying property at a duplex near West 26th Avenue and Youngfield Street.

For several hours, officers tried to get Waterhouse to come outside but were unsuccessful.

Between 5 and 5:30 p.m., fire and smoke were seen coming from the home. Police then went inside.

Upon entering, officers encountered Waterhouse, who was armed, according to police.

A Lakewood police spokesperson says Waterhouse then attacked officers.

“Attempts by Lakewood Police to use less lethal weapons did not stop the attack and the suspect was subsequently shot by a Lakewood Police Agent,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Waterhouse was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No officers were shot but 10 were treated for smoke inhalation.

The Lakewood Police Department, West Metro Fire Rescue and the Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team are investigating.

The officer who shot the suspect is on administrative leave, per LPD policy.