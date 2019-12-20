× Man arrested in 2010 shooting of Adams County deputy

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man accused of shooting and wounding an Adams County deputy nearly 10 years ago has been arrested.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 30-year-old Gerardo Reyes-Torres, of Lakewood, was arrested Thursday in Denver.

On Jan. 4, 2010, Adams County deputies responded to the 7900 block of Mona Court for a home invasion, robbery and shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies arrived, they were confronted by multiple armed suspects and were fired upon.

Deputy Luis Hernandez (who is now a sergeant) was shot in both legs. The sheriff’s office says Reyes-Torres shot him with a shotgun.

“Reyes-Torres fled the scene and likely left country after evading capture that night,” the sheriff’s office said.

Hernandez later recovered from his injuries.

On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office told Adams County detectives that an employer had applied for clearance for Reyes-Torres to work on a construction project in Jefferson County.

Detectives and members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force began an “intensive manhunt” to find Reyes-Torres, the sheriff’s office said.

Members of the task force and the Lakewood Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team conducted surveillance in Lakewood and identified a man that appeared to be Reyes-Torres.

Investigators saw the suspect enter a vehicle and drive from Lakewood into the city of Denver.

About 7 p.m., detectives, members of the task force and Denver police conducted a “high risk stop” of Reyes-Torres’ vehicle at West Evans Avenue and South Federal Boulevard.

Reyes-Torres was taken into custody.

He is charged with the following felonies: attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, first-degree kidnapping (two counts), first-degree burglary (three counts), aggravated robbery (three counts) and first-degree assault.

The sheriff’s office says Reyes-Torres faces multiple additional charges but did not disclose them.

He is being held on $5 million bond.