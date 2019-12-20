Holiday travel at DIA: Sunday will be the busiest day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — More than 2.5 million holiday travelers are expected to pass through Denver International Airport over the next week. That’s a 4% increase over last year.

"We’re expecting Sunday to be the busiest day with a little more than 200,000 passengers,” said Alex Renteria, a spokesperson for DIA.

On Friday, about 170,000 people made their way through the airport, according to Renteria.

With millions of travelers flying through DIA, you should expect longer lines — especially at security checkpoints.

"Wait times will vary,” Renteria said.

Airport officials suggest you arrive two before your flight and make sure to check flydenver.com.

Getting around DIA could be a little confusing this year. The lingering renovation project, which turned the terminal building into a maze, won’t resume construction until January.

"Another tip is if folks want to get from one point of the terminal to another, they can travel through the 5th level,” added Renteria. “Otherwise, you’ll have to go out to the curbside.”

There are new decals plastered around the floors of the terminal, pointing people in various directions.



The airport also brought in more navigational volunteers (look for the folks wearing purple shirts).

"Not only to tell people where to go, but to escort them were to go too,” Renteria said.

If you plan on arriving early, it might be worth checking your bags at one of the airport’s new free bag checks.

"Either at the transit center or off of Peña [Boulevard] on 75th Avenue. Just drop off your bags and come to the airport luggage free,” said Renteria.

While Sunday is expected to be the busiest travel day at the airport this week, the second busiest day will likely be Monday, December 30, according to DIA officials. Close to 200,000 travelers are expected on that day, as well.