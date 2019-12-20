Funeral, procession today for former South Metro Fire Assistant Chief Troy Jackson

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A funeral and procession are being held Friday for Troy Jackson, a former assistant chief of operations for South Metro Fire Rescue who died from a rare job-related cancer.

Jackson, 51, had been diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma in 2013. He passed away on Monday.

The funeral service at Denver First Church of the Nazarene will begin at 11 a.m.

Following the service, there will be a procession which is expected to begin at 1:20 p.m. Members of the public can gather at South Metro Station 32 (Orchard and Quebec) and South Metro Station 33 (Dry Creek and Quebec) to watch and honor Jackson.

Jackson was hired as a firefighter in 1990 and rose in rank throughout a career that lasted almost three decades. He was promoted to Engineer in 1995, Lieutenant in 1997, Captain in 2005, Bureau Chief in 2015 and to the rank of Assistant Chief of Operations in 2016. He stepped down in August because of health reasons.

“We don’t know the number of lives Chief Jackson touched as a firefighter, but we know it was many,” South Metro Fire said in a statement following Jackson’s death on Monday. “He was such an extraordinary person who loved his family dearly and our hearts go out to all of them for the loss of their husband and father.”

Survivors include his wife Lori and two children.