Watch live: Procession for former South Metro Fire Assistant Chief Troy Jackson

Colorado regulators approve tougher oil, gas air rules

Posted 1:01 pm, December 20, 2019, by

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Colorado air-quality regulators have approved tougher statewide oil and gas regulations ending a disparity between areas in western Colorado.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reported that the state Air Quality Control Commission approved changes Thursday that would make regulations uniform statewide after hearing opinions from residents and industry officials last week.

Officials say the regulations would require more frequent inspections for leaks for facilities near homes, schools and other public facilities.

Commission officials say the regulations require leak detection monitoring across the state, strengthen statewide requirements for reducing emissions from storage tanks and require that companies provide annual emission reports.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.