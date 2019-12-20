Colorado regulators approve tougher oil, gas air rules

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Colorado air-quality regulators have approved tougher statewide oil and gas regulations ending a disparity between areas in western Colorado.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reported that the state Air Quality Control Commission approved changes Thursday that would make regulations uniform statewide after hearing opinions from residents and industry officials last week.

Officials say the regulations would require more frequent inspections for leaks for facilities near homes, schools and other public facilities.

Commission officials say the regulations require leak detection monitoring across the state, strengthen statewide requirements for reducing emissions from storage tanks and require that companies provide annual emission reports.