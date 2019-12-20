Child dies of chloroform poisoning; Grand Junction man arrested

Posted 5:37 pm, December 20, 2019, by , Updated at 05:38PM, December 20, 2019

GRAND JUNCTION — Investigators say a western Colorado man exposed a 9-year-old girl to a lethal dose of chloroform, causing her death.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports an arrest affidavit for 34-year-old Jeff Beagley says he called police Nov. 9 after finding the child unresponsive.

Investigators say they found an empty bottle of chloroform with a rag in a shed at the Grand Junction property, as well as a tent with heaters, a computer monitor, a laptop and a video camera.

They also say they found a thumb drive containing “a lot of child porn” mixed with photos and videos of the girl.

Beagley denied any sexual activity happened in the shed.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.