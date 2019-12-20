× Child dies of chloroform poisoning; Grand Junction man arrested

GRAND JUNCTION — Investigators say a western Colorado man exposed a 9-year-old girl to a lethal dose of chloroform, causing her death.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports an arrest affidavit for 34-year-old Jeff Beagley says he called police Nov. 9 after finding the child unresponsive.

Investigators say they found an empty bottle of chloroform with a rag in a shed at the Grand Junction property, as well as a tent with heaters, a computer monitor, a laptop and a video camera.

They also say they found a thumb drive containing “a lot of child porn” mixed with photos and videos of the girl.

Beagley denied any sexual activity happened in the shed.