× Babysitter accused of sexually assaulting children arrested in Aurora

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A babysitter accused of sexually assaulting children was arrested in Aurora Friday morning.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said Corey Medo, 22, is being held without bond on suspicion of four felony counts of sex assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

According to investigators, Medo had a profile posted to a babysitting website for a couple of years.

“The ACSO is not releasing the name of the babysitting website because the site conducted a background check on Medo and, at the time, there were no criminal charges against him,” the sheriff’s office said on its website.

Medo is accused of targeting boys between the ages of 7 and 10.

Several families hired Medo. However, the four charges stem from his contact with one family in Centennial.

While Medo was arrested at a home in Aurora, he does not live at the residence.

B & B Basketball Academy in Lakewood confirmed Medo was a coach at the program but no longer is. The academy would not say when Medo was a coach.