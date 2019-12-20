× Aurora police: Woman dies after being found unresponsive; case considered homicide

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department says a woman found unresponsive on Dec. 15 has since died and the case is now considered a homicide.

About 8:38 p.m. on Dec. 15, APD officers responded to 2402 S. Fraser St. to help Aurora Fire Rescue with an unresponsive woman.

Paramedics started performing life-saving measures and took the woman to a local hospital.

“At the hospital it was determined she had potential life threatening injuries. The woman was placed on life support at the hospital,” APD said in a statement.

The woman was removed from life support Friday and died.

APD said the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Dale Bauder, 56, is in custody for first-degree assault and criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder. His photograph has not been released due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

APD would not provide details on the woman’s injuries.

Her name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the case should contact APD Agent M. Prince at: 303-739-6172.