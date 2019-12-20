60s ahead of Christmas cool down

DENVER — Partly sunny and temperatures warm into the 60s for parts of the city this weekend before a Christmas Day cool-down with a chance of rain and snow for a few areas.

For this evening, clear as temperatures drop into the teens and 20s for the night.

This Saturday and Sunday will have a few clouds with the warm temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

The weather pattern will start to send a lot more cloud cover toward Colorado late in the weekend and last through Christmas Day. This will keep temperatures in the 40s to 50s on Monday and Christmas Eve, then in the 30s for Christmas Day.

There may be some snow headed to the mountains and some rain to the Plains by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but Denver and the northern Front Range have some of the lowest chances in the state for rain and snow, which is good news for travelers.

Still, those wishing for a white Christmas have a 5-percent chance of seeing some snow in the city on Christmas.

We will work to keep you updated on travel impacts across the mountains and the nation through the holidays.

