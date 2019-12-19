You Had me at Pie with Smok

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef/Owner Bill Espiricueta from award-wining Smōk (3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver) at The Source is not just a high-end barbecue chef, he has an awesome pastry game too.

Every year customers flock to his barbecue place to get their hands on his holiday pies, because he only makes them in November and December. During every other month, Bill bakes traditional fruit hand pies but at the holidays he makes full size pumpkin and pecan holiday pies.

Today, Bill shows us how easy a pecan pie can really be at home, as well as offering tips and tricks to the home viewer for making your own.